Mamdani on Defense After Manhattan Shooting

This week's Manhattan shooting that took the life of a New York City police officer has Democratic mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani on the defensive, reports Politico. Back in 2020, when the "defund the police" movement was in full swing, Mamdani tweeted his support. "There is no negotiating with an institution this wicked & corrupt," he wrote in one such missive about the NYPD. "Defund it. Dismantle it. End the cycle of violence." Mamdani was on vacation in Uganda when the shooting took place, and by the time he got back on Wednesday, critics including Andrew Cuomo—the former governor who is running for mayor as an independent—were calling attention to the old tweets.