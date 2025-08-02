Truck Tied to Montana Shooting Suspect Found

The manhunt continues for Michael Paul Brown, a suspect in the Friday morning shooting at a Montana bar, but it appears his vehicle has been found. Lee Johnson, the administrator for the state's Division of Criminal Investigation, said in a presser later Friday that investigators had recovered the white Ford F-150 truck that Brown was believed to have fled the scene in after the shooting at the Owl Bar in Anaconda, though the 45-year-old Army veteran himself "was not located in or around the vehicle," reports CNN .

Authorities are continuing their search in the mountains west of Anaconda, with warnings to locals to stay at home when possible and remain on alert. A notice from the Anaconda-Deer Lodge County Law Enforcement Center warns that Brown should be considered armed and dangerous. The names of the four victims, who've been IDed, will be released when the families have all been notified, Johnson said. David Gwerder, the Owl Bar's owner, tells the AP that a bartender and three customers were the ones shot, and that Brown, who lives next door to the bar, didn't have any apparent beefs with any of the victims.

"He knew everybody that was in that bar, I guarantee you that," Gwerder said. "He didn't have any running dispute with any of them. I just think he snapped." Clare Boyle, who says she's Brown's niece, relays that her uncle has struggled with his mental health for years, and that she and other relatives had tried to get him help. "This isn't just a drunk/high man going wild," she wrote online. "It's a sick man who doesn't know who he is sometimes and frequently doesn't know where or when he is either." Brown is described as being 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighing about 170 pounds, with blue eyes and brown hair. The FBI, Granite County Sheriff's Office, and ATF are all assisting in the investigation.