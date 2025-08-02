Walters: Out-of-State Teachers Must Take 'America First' Test

Oklahoma is planning a new hurdle for teachers relocating from states with liberal policies: an "America First" certification test, reports Time . State Superintendent Ryan Walters announced that the exam will target teachers from "blue" states like California, New York, and Maine, aiming to weed out what he called "woke, indoctrinating social justice warriors," per Fox News . Walters insists the test, developed with input from conservative group PragerU, will ensure newcomers align with Oklahoma values and will cover American history, as well as unspecified "common sense" topics.

The move comes in response to what Walters describes as concerning trends in other states, such as the teaching of gender identity. He singled out directives he claims exist in some blue states, though the education departments in California, New York, and Maine don't reference teaching about "27 genders," as Walters alleges, per Time. California law does require inclusivity in teaching about gender and LGBTQ topics, while Maine has opposed federal efforts to ban transgender athletes from girls' sports.

Walters, a vocal supporter of President Trump who's contending with his own issues at the moment, is simply trying to protect students from "extreme left-wing ideologies," a PragerU rep tells Fox. Walters also claims teachers are leaving unions and blue states for Oklahoma. Last year, the state offered bonuses of up to $50,000 to experienced teachers willing to make the move. PragerU, which is helping design the test, says it wants to shield Oklahoma students from what it calls damaging "ideologies." The "America First" test will be rolled out as soon as the coming school year.