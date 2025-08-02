Israeli Troops Open Fire Near Food Sites, Killing at Least 10

By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Aug 2, 2025 12:00 PM CDT
Fadi and Abeer Sobh cook lentil soup in their tent at a camp for displaced Palestinians in Gaza City on July 24.   (AP Photo/Jehad Alshrafi)

Israeli forces opened fire near two aid distribution sites run by the Israeli-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation as crowds of hungry Palestinians again sought food, killing at least 10 people, witnesses and health workers said Saturday. It followed a visit by US officials to a GHF site and the US ambassador describing the troubled system as "an incredible feat." Also on Saturday, President Trump's envoy met with families of Israelis being held hostage, the AP reports, a session not all found satisfying. Developments include:

  • The shootings: Near the northernmost GHF distribution site close to the Netzarim corridor, Yahia Youssef, who had come to seek aid Saturday morning, described a panicked scene. After helping carry three wounded people, he said he saw others on the ground, bleeding. "It's the same daily episode," Youssef said. Health workers said at least eight people were killed. Israel's military said it fired warning shots at a gathering approaching its forces. At least two people were killed in the Shakoush area hundreds of yards from where the GHF operates a site in the southernmost city of Rafah, witnesses said. A hospital received many injured. Witness Mohamed Abu Taha said Israeli troops shot toward the crowds. He said he saw two men and a woman shot as he fled. Israel's military said it was not aware of any fire by its forces in the area.

  • GHF response: Nothing happened near its sites, the GHF said, claiming that its armed contractors have only used pepper spray or fired warning shots to prevent deadly crowding. From May 27 to July 31, 859 people were killed near GHF sites, according to a United Nations report published Thursday. Hundreds more have been killed along the routes of UN-led food convoys. Hamas-led police once guarded those convoys and went after suspected looters, but Israeli fire targeted the officers.
  • US envoy's meeting: Steve Witkoff talked with hostages' families Saturday, per the AP, a week after quitting ceasefire talks, blaming Hamas' intransigence. "I didn't hear anything new from him. I heard that there was pressure from the Americans to end this operation, but we didn't hear anything practical," said Michel Illouz, father of Israeli hostage Guy Illouz, whose body was taken into Gaza. He said he asked Witkoff to exert pressure and set a time frame but got "no answers." Protesters called on Israel's government to make a deal to end the war, imploring them to "stop this nightmare." Families of the 50 hostages still in Gaza fear they are going hungry, too, and blame Hamas, after the militants released images of an emaciated hostage, Evyatar David.

