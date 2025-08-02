Israeli Troops Open Fire Near Food Sites, Killing at Least 10

Israeli forces opened fire near two aid distribution sites run by the Israeli-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation as crowds of hungry Palestinians again sought food, killing at least 10 people, witnesses and health workers said Saturday. It followed a visit by US officials to a GHF site and the US ambassador describing the troubled system as "an incredible feat." Also on Saturday, President Trump's envoy met with families of Israelis being held hostage, the AP reports, a session not all found satisfying. Developments include:



