Smoky Skies, Poor Air Linger in Much of Midwest

Smoke from Canadian wildfires hovered over several Midwestern states Saturday, bringing warnings of unhealthy air for at least the third day. Air quality alerts were in effect in Iowa, Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Michigan, as well as eastern Nebraska and parts of Indiana and Illinois. Forecasters said the smoky skies would remain for much of the day, the AP reports. People with lung disease, heart disease, children, older adults, and pregnant women are most susceptible to the poor breathing conditions.

The Switzerland-based database IQAir, which assesses air quality in real time, listed Minneapolis as having some of the worst air pollution in the world since Friday. The Air Quality Index is expected to reach the red, or unhealthy, category in a large swath of Minnesota and will likely remain through Saturday. Canadian environmental officials said smoke from forest fires that was causing reduced visibility and poor air quality would persist into Sunday for some areas.

The smoke could start to fade beginning Saturday before spreading as far south as Tennessee and Missouri. The air could remain unhealthy for sensitive groups through Monday, health officials said. The Northeast also could be affected by the smoke as the weekend progresses, per the Washington Post. By next week, a changing weather pattern may offer some relief while also bringing back above-average temperatures.