Golfer Makes a Bank-Shot Hole-in-One

British golfer Mimi Rhodes notched a hole-in-one on Sunday in the strangest of ways: Her ball hit another player's ball and dropped into the hole. As LPGA.com explains, the unusual feat took place on the par-3 fifth hole during the AIG Women's Open in Wales. Stephanie Kyriacou teed off first and nearly got an ace, leaving her ball an inch from the hole. Then Rhodes took her turn, and her ball caromed after Kyriacou's and into the cup. She used an 8-iron on the 95-yard shot. Don't feel too bad for Kyriacou: She got a hole-in-one on Friday on the par-3 eighth hole, notes the AP. Japan's Miyu Yamashita won the overall tournament, per the BBC. You can watch Rhodes' shot here.