Alaska

Alaska Tourist Dies in Collision With Moose

Man from Bulgaria died at the scene; his passenger was taken to the hospital
Posted Aug 4, 2025 5:27 AM CDT
A moose stands amid vegetation, Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2015, in Denali National Park and Preserve, Alaska.   (AP Photo/Becky Bohrer)

A man from Bulgaria died during a visit to Alaska when his vehicle struck a moose near the entrance to Denali National Park and Preserve. The crash happened around 1am Friday, with the 24-year-old pronounced dead at the scene, per CNN. His passenger, a 24-year-old woman from North Macedonia, was taken to a Fairbanks hospital. Her current condition is unknown. "The collision serves as a sobering reminder of the hazards of wildlife along Alaska's roadways," the park said, urging drivers to be observant and slow down at night. There are more than 800 vehicle accidents involving moose each year, according to the Alaska Department of Fish and Game, with most occurring in the winter, People reports.

