Ozzy Osbourne's Cause of Death: Heart Attack

Certificate lists his occupation as 'Rock Legend'
Posted Aug 5, 2025 11:12 AM CDT
Ozzy Osbourne arrives at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards on Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles.   (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

In the end, it was a heart attack that felled Ozzy Osbourne. The New York Times has seen the 76-year-old's death certificate, which specifies that he suffered "cardiac arrest" on July 22. It also notes contributing factors of coronary artery disease as well as Parkinson's—he was diagnosed with the latter in 2003, per TMZ.

A more interesting part of the certificate, filed by daughter Aimee Osbourne at a registry in London, lists his occupation as "Songwriter, Performer and Rock Legend." The Black Sabbath frontman suffered the heart attack at home, just days after performing a farewell concert.

