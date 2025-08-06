Watch Out, ICE, South Park Is Coming for You

After skewering President Trump, next on South Park's list of targets is Immigration and Customs Enforcement. In a promo posted Tuesday, the animated series revealed that the second episode of this season, out Wednesday, would feature ICE agents rampaging through the city, much as they have been doing in real life thanks to the Trump administration's mass deportation agenda. It wasn't long before the Department of Homeland Security took an image from that promo, showing masked ICE agents in a car, and posted it on X along with a link to ICE job postings. "We want to thank South Park for drawing attention to ICE law enforcement recruitment," a DHS spokesperson said in a statement to Newsweek.