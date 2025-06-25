Teen DOGE Lieutenant Is Out

A 19-year-old staffer whose unconventional rise made waves at the Department of Government Efficiency has quietly exited the Trump administration. A White House spokesperson confirmed the exit of Edward Coristine, who went by "Big Balls," on Tuesday, reports NBC News . One of DOGE's original hires, Coristine had attracted attention for his age, his unconventional nickname, and a previous firing from a cybersecurity internship for leaking secrets, according to Bloomberg . No reason was given for his DOGE departure. "I'll make a post explaining what happened soon," Cristine wrote on X while joking about moving on to a cryptocurrency scam.

Coristine's exit is the latest in a series of departures from DOGE, a department criticized for its aggressive cost-cutting and perceived lack of experience among staff. Other high-profile exits include, of course, Elon Musk, who left last month after a public spat with President Trump, along with Musk aide Steve Davis and xAI employee Amanda Scales. Coristine's tenure, marked by questions about his inexperience, became a focal point for critics of DOGE, including some federal employees and congressional Democrats. In a recent Fox News interview, Coristine claimed there was "no accountability" in federal spending, a point disputed by budget watchdogs. (This content was created with the help of AI. Read our AI policy.)