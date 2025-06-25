Teen DOGE Lieutenant Is Out

A 19-year-old staffer whose unconventional rise made waves at the Department of Government Efficiency has quietly exited the Trump administration. A White House spokesperson confirmed the exit of Edward Coristine, who went by "Big Balls," on Tuesday, reports NBC News. One of DOGE's original hires, Coristine had attracted attention for his age, his unconventional nickname, and a previous firing from a cybersecurity internship for leaking secrets, according to Bloomberg. No reason was given for his DOGE departure. "I'll make a post explaining what happened soon," Cristine wrote on X while joking about moving on to a cryptocurrency scam.
Coristine's exit is the latest in a series of departures from DOGE, a department criticized for its aggressive cost-cutting and perceived lack of experience among staff. Other high-profile exits include, of course, Elon Musk, who left last month after a public spat with President Trump, along with Musk aide Steve Davis and xAI employee Amanda Scales. Coristine's tenure, marked by questions about his inexperience, became a focal point for critics of DOGE, including some federal employees and congressional Democrats. In a recent Fox News interview, Coristine claimed there was "no accountability" in federal spending, a point disputed by budget watchdogs. (This content was created with the help of AI. Read our AI policy.)