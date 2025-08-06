Italy to Link Sicily, Mainland With Record-Setting Bridge

Italy cleared the way on Wednesday to build the world's largest suspension bridge, one that will link the Italian mainland with Sicily. The Strait of Messina Bridge will be "the biggest infrastructure project in the West," Transport Minister Matteo Salvini said at a news conference in Rome, after an interministerial committee with oversight of strategic public investments approved the massive $15.5 billion infrastructure project, which has been long delayed by debates over its scale, earthquake threats, environmental impact, and the specter of Mafia interference. What you need to know, per the AP: