Aubrey Plaza to Star in 'Hollywood Madam' Biopic

Aubrey Plaza is taking on one of Hollywood's most notorious figures in her latest project. In The Heidi Fleiss Story, Plaza will step into the shoes of Fleiss, the so-called "Hollywood madam" who landed in the headlines in the early 1990s after being arrested for running what authorities claimed was the world's largest high-end prostitution ring, mingling with celebrities and power players along the way, Variety reports.

This marks the directorial debut for Leah Rachel, known for creating Netflix's Chambers. The film is being produced by Pinky Promise—the indie outfit behind Bird and The Last Showgirl—with Plaza also producing through her own banner, Evil Hag. Rachel Sennott, a rising star and Gen Z favorite, co-wrote the script alongside Rachel and Travis Jackson. The movie will follow Fleiss in the frantic days before her trial, as she scrambles across Los Angeles, working every angle and connection to get her case thrown out—teaming up with a young writer named Jaclyn for some added intrigue.

Casting is underway, with production set to roll in LA soon. Plaza's latest move adds to her busy slate, which includes roles in Ethan Coen project Honey Don't and the Warner Bros. comedy Animal Friends. Honey Don't will be released in US cinemas on Aug. 22. In May, it received a six-minute standing ovation at the Cannes Film Festival, where Plaza made her first appearance on the red carpet since her husband died by suicide in January, reports the San Francisco Chronicle.