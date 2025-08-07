Senator: FBI Has Granted Request on 'Runaway' Dems

Republican Sen. John Cornyn says the FBI has granted his request to locate and investigate Democratic Texas lawmakers who fled the state to block a redistricting plan that would give the GOP more US House seats. The lawmakers' whereabouts aren't a secret—they regularly give press conferences from various locations, including the hotel in Illinois where many of them are staying—and it's not clear what actions federal agents would take, the New York Times reports.

The Texas House has issued arrest warrants for the lawmakers, but state police don't have the power to retrieve them from other states, the Texas Tribune reports. Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker has vowed to protect the Texas Democrats in his state. On Wednesday, he accused Cornyn of "grandstanding" by trying to involve federal agents, the Times reports. "There literally is no federal law applicable to this situation—none," the Democratic governor said on a Wednesday News Not Noise podcast, per Mediaite. That morning, the hotel in Illinois where some of the Texas lawmakers are staying was evacuated after a bomb threat.