Water Slide Fails, Injuring Cruise Guest

The party ended early for a cruise ship passenger when an acrylic glass panel on a water slide shattered as he zipped along it, injuring him. The Icon of the Seas guest, who was not identified, required medical care Thursday and was reported to be in stable condition, People reports. Royal Caribbean did not disclose the severity of his injuries. The break sent water rushing through the damaged section of the slide, and video reviewed by CBS News captured several people in the on-deck chaos shouting, "Stop the slide. Stop the slide."

Afterward, someone on the video is heard asking, "Did the person fall out?" Another answers, "Yes, they did." The water slide has been shut down for the rest of the cruise for an investigation. But guests have their pick of five others, according to Royal Caribbean's website. The Icon of the Seas is to return to Miami on Saturday. Two weeks ago, an Icon of the Seas crew member fell or jumped overboard to his death, apparently after stabbing another crew member. Bahamian police called the death a suicide, but autopsy results are pending, per CBS.