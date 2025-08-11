FBI Agents Will Patrol DC Streets Amid Trump Crackdown

Sources say the FBI is sending 120 agents to patrol the streets of Washington, DC, as President Trump threatens a federal crackdown on crime and vows to "clear out" the city's homeless—sparking tension between local and federal authorities over the future of policing in the nation's capital, the Washington Post reports. Sources tell the paper the agents will patrol DC overnight as part of a push to clamp down on carjackings and violent crime—despite local data showing crime has recently dropped. In a series of social media posts, Trump has painted DC as lawless and dirty, proclaiming, "There will be no 'MR. NICE GUY.' We want our Capital BACK."

These FBI agents—pulled from divisions like counterintelligence and public corruption—will work alongside DC police and other federal agencies, often in roles they're not specifically trained for, and sometimes in support-only capacities at traffic stops. The sudden shift in agent assignments has reportedly caused frustration and morale issues within the bureau, especially as the White House moves ahead without direct input from the city's police leadership.

Trump's plan comes amid his threats of a federal takeover if DC doesn't "get its act together." While local leaders, including Mayor Muriel Bowser, push back—pointing to statistics showing violent crime is down 26% and homicides by 12% compared to last year—the administration is doubling down on a tough-on-crime message, including calls for more juveniles to be tried as adults.

The move comes as about 900 FBI agents in other parts of the country have been temporarily reassigned to assist with immigration enforcement, the New York Times reports. The FBI's increased presence in DC is reminiscent of 2020's deployment during racial justice protests, a move that also drew criticism given agents' lack of training in street-level enforcement. Critics, including homeless advocates, argue that federal resources would be better directed toward housing and social support rather than increased policing. Trump will detail his plans at a Monday news conference.