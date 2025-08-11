Shootings in Chicago Leave 2 Dead

A 22-year-old woman is dead after being shot in the back early Sunday on Chicago's West Side. The mass shooting also left five others, ranging in age from 17 to 29, injured, NBC Chicago reports. Three were in critical condition after the 2:48am shooting. Three separate shootings took place nearby around the same time; one left four injured, another left one dead and one injured, and the third left a woman injured, ABC Chicago reports. Suspects are still at large in all of the shootings, which took place as large gatherings were taking place before the school year starts.