Toy That's Been Around for Years Is Suddenly Super Hot

Meet Labubu, a plushie from China's Pop Mart that's gone viral
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Jun 8, 2025 1:35 PM CDT
Toy That's Been Around for Years Is Suddenly Super Hot
This image shows some Labubus.   (Pop Mart via AP)

Labubu, the plush toy from China's Pop Mart, is a social media darling, but the toothy little monsters are far from an overnight success. First appearing a decade ago, Labubus may have finally cemented their place in the collectible toy market. More on this quirky toy from the AP:

  • Origins: The Labubu, by artist and illustrator Kasing Lung, first appeared with pointed ears and pointy teeth in three picture books inspired by Nordic mythology in 2015. In 2019, Lung struck a deal with Pop Mart, a company that caters to toy connoisseurs and influencers, to sell Labubu figurines.

  • Celeb factor: It wasn't until Pop Mart started selling Labubu plush toys on key rings in 2023, however, that the toothy monsters suddenly seemed to be everywhere, including in the hands of Rihanna and Kim Kardashian. K-pop singer Lisa of Blackpink, who also starred in the most recent season of White Lotus, began posting images of hers for her more than 100 million followers on Instagram and TikTok, where Labubu pandemonium has broken out.
  • Online frenzy: There are 1.4 million #Labubu TikTok posts and counting, with videos of fans unboxing them, showing styles inspired by them, and Labubu cosplay. Fans have latched on to Labubu's mashup of play and fashion, making them accessories on handbags, backpacks, and belts, or hanging them from car mirrors. "The character has evolved into a collectible and style symbol," Pop Mart's Emily Brough says.
  • Cost: Pop Mart made sure there's a Labubu for everyone, regardless of income. Most are priced in a wide range between $20 and $300.
  • Cha-ching: Labubu has been a bonanza for Pop Mart. Its revenue more than doubled in 2024 to $1.8 billion, thanks in part to its elvish monster. Revenue from Pop Mart's plush toys soared more than 1,200% in 2024, nearly 22% of its overall revenue, per the company's annual report.
  • Future-facing: Looking to keep up with the overwhelming demand, Pop Mart says it's on track for 50 more retail locations in the US by the end of the year. That'll give shoppers more chances to hunt for Labubus, as Pop Mart says it's planning multiple new Labubu releases tied to seasonal moments and holidays throughout the rest of the year.
More here. (More toys stories.)

Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X