Toy That's Been Around for Years Is Suddenly Super Hot

Labubu, the plush toy from China's Pop Mart, is a social media darling, but the toothy little monsters are far from an overnight success. First appearing a decade ago, Labubus may have finally cemented their place in the collectible toy market. More on this quirky toy from the AP:

Origins: The Labubu, by artist and illustrator Kasing Lung, first appeared with pointed ears and pointy teeth in three picture books inspired by Nordic mythology in 2015. In 2019, Lung struck a deal with Pop Mart, a company that caters to toy connoisseurs and influencers, to sell Labubu figurines.