Young Chinese People Are Paying for Pretend Jobs

Their reasons range from needing structure to outright deception
Posted Aug 17, 2025 5:00 PM CDT
Young Chinese People Are Paying for Pretend Jobs
A man walks by the capital city tallest skyscraper China Zun Tower and office buildings at the central business district during lunch break hour in Beijing,, Thursday, Aug. 7, 2025.   (AP Photo/Andy Wong)

Nobody wants to work for free, let alone pay for the privilege. But, in China, where unemployment is a massive problem for young people, more and more are waking up, getting dressed, commuting, and clocking into "pretend-to-work offices" where they can convince themselves—or others—that they're gainfully employed. The BBC reports customers pay around 30 to 50 yuan a day for a desk, WiFi, access to meeting rooms, snacks and drinks, and a room filled with "coworkers" who are all there doing the same thing. And while some are admittedly there to deceive someone else into thinking they've got a job, others have far less devious motives.

Customers often include recent college graduates who just need an authentic setting to stage photos to prove "internships" to their schools or get on a video call with their parents. But these pretend offices, springing up in major cities like Shanghai and Wuhan, also draw freelancers who crave routine, job seekers in need of a professional setting to be productive, and digital nomads just looking for a social environment. Anthropologist Biao Xiang said it springs from a "sense of frustration and powerlessness" over scarce opportunities. Management lecturer Christian Yao believes it's a bridge for the patrons "to think about their next steps, or to do odd jobs as a transition."

The man behind one of these companies called Pretend To Work—a 30-year-old who goes by the pseudonym Feiyu—said his own experience with unemployment during the pandemic played a role in his decision to launch his new endeavor. "I was very depressed and a bit self-destructive," he said. So when he started advertising Pretend To Work in April of this year, he saw it as providing an important service. "What I'm selling isn't a workstation, but the dignity of not being a useless person," he said. Within a month, all the workstations were full. And as for the ethics of it all, Feiyu said he considers it more of a "social experiement" than a business. "It uses lies to maintain respectability, but it allows some people to find the truth."

