Athlete Collapses at World Games, Dies

Italian orienteering athlete Mattia Debertolis has died four days after collapsing during the World Games in China. The 29-year-old was found unconscious Friday while competing in the men's middle-distance final, held in temperatures exceeding 86 degrees, per the BBC . Organizers reported that Debertolis received emergency care at a major Chinese hospital but ultimately died Tuesday. Authorities have not yet provided a cause of death.

The World Games, staged every four years, features sports outside the Olympic roster, including orienteering—a challenging sport that blends endurance, map-reading, and navigation across unmarked terrain. Debertolis was among a dozen athletes who did not finish the event. He was a prominent figure in orienteering, finishing fifth with the Italian team in the 2022 World Cup final relay. He also held a degree in civil engineering and was pursuing a PhD in Stockholm, where he lived, per CNN. The International Orienteering Federation's president, Tom Hollowell, said he couldn't "adequately describe the unfathomable depth of sadness in this tragic loss of life." Event organizers pledged ongoing support for his loved ones and teammates.