Hostage Families Want National Walkout in Israel

As Israeli leaders push to intensify military action in Gaza, families of hostages are urging the nation to shut down in a bold strike. The Hostage Families Forum, a leading advocacy group, is calling for citizens across Israel to participate in a nationwide walkout on Sunday while pressing the government for a ceasefire deal that would secure the release of their loved ones. Some 20 surviving hostages are thought to remain in Gaza, along with the bodies of about 30 others. "Silence enables their sacrifice on the altar of an endless war without purpose or goal," the group says, per the New York Times .

The appeal comes as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's administration prepares to take over Gaza. Last week, Israeli officials approved a plan to seize control of Gaza City, a move that would require mobilizing additional reserve forces and the evacuation of large numbers of civilians—a process likely to unfold over several weeks. This window could allow for renewed negotiations, but hostage families are increasingly anxious that military advances might endanger those still captive.

It's unclear how successful the strike will be. It's backed by the October 7 Council, representing the families of soldiers killed at the onset of the war, and Israeli opposition leaders, per CNN. However, Israel's largest labor association, the Histadrut, has said it won't participate. "Although my heart is bursting with anger, it has no practical outcome," said leader Arnon Bar-David, per the Times. Still, organizers say "hundreds" of private companies and "thousands" of citizens have vowed to take part, per CNN. The Democrats party has urged all Israeli citizens "to resist and disrupt."