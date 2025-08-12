Answers Elusive in US Steel Plant Blast

Investigators are working to determine the cause of an explosion that rocked a steel plant outside Pittsburgh, leaving two dead and more than 10 others injured, including a person who was rescued from the smoldering rubble after hours of being trapped. Allegheny County Emergency Services said a fire at the plant in Clairton started late Monday morning, reports the AP , and officials haven't isolated the cause of the blast. At a news conference, Scott Buckiso, US Steel's chief manufacturing officer, didn't give details about the damage or casualties, noting that they were still trying to determine what happened. He said the company, now a subsidiary of Japan-based Nippon Steel Corp., is working with authorities.

In a statement, the United Steelworkers union, which represents many of the Clairton plant's workers, said it had representatives on the ground at the plant and would work to ensure there's a thorough investigation. David Masur, executive director of PennEnvironment, an environmental group that has sued US Steel over pollution, said there needed to be "a full, independent investigation into the causes of this latest catastrophe and a reevaluation as to whether the Clairton plant is fit to keep operating." The county medical examiner's office identified one of the victims as Timothy Quinn, 39.

It's not the first explosion at the plant. A maintenance worker was killed in a blast in September 2009. In July 2010, another explosion injured 14 employees and six contractors. According to online Occupational Safety and Health Administration records of workplace fatalities, the last death at the plant was in 2014, when a worker was burned and died after falling into a trench. After the 2010 explosion, OSHA fined US Steel and a subcontractor $175,000 for safety violations. US Steel appealed its citations and fines, which were later reduced under a settlement agreement. In February, a problem with a battery at the plant led to a "buildup of combustible material" that ignited, causing an audible "boom," officials said. Two workers received first aid but weren't seriously injured.