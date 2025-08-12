US Hiker Fell 650 Feet to His Death in Spain

An American who vanished while hiking in Spain almost a month ago has been found dead. Cole Henderson, 27, was reported missing July 14, several days after failing to return to his home in the Netherlands from a hiking trip to Ordesa y Monte Perdido National Park in the Pyrenees Mountains near Spain's border with France, per NBC News . On Tuesday, authorities said a team of rescuers had found Henderon's body "in a difficult-to-access area on the north face of Monte Perdido," the range's third-highest mountain, and noted he appeared to have fallen some 650 feet. His body was removed with help from a crane, then airlifted out, per the New York Times .

Henderson's last contact with friends had been on July 9, when he sent a text from near Perdido, per the Times. He'd parked his vehicle in the nearby town of Torla and set out to hike that same day, police said. An avid hiker, runner, and soccer player, he had a "can-do mentality," a friend in Amsterdam tells the Times. Henderson worked as an engineer at several US companies before moving from San Francisco to Amsterdam last year. He had been working for Dexter Energy, a company that uses AI to assist renewable energy companies, at the time of his death.