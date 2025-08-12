DeSantis Taps a Potential Successor

Florida governor appoints state Sen. Jay Collins as lieutenant governor, potentially setting up a proxy war
Posted Aug 12, 2025 12:25 PM CDT
DeSantis Taps a Potential Successor
Florida state Sen. Jay Collins waves to the crowd after being sworn in as the new lieutenant governor of Florida during a news conference Tuesday, Aug. 12, 2025, in Tampa, Fla.   (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis can't run for reelection in the 2026 race, but on Tuesday he gave a broad hint at who he might like to see take his place in the governor's mansion. The term-limited DeSantis appointed GOP state Sen. Jay Collins as the state's next lieutenant governor, in what the AP calls a "closely watched appointment." A look:

  • About Collins: The senator from the state's 14th District is a former Green Beret who lost a leg in the Special Forces, continued to serve another five years, and holds a Purple Heart. He's also a nonprofit exec, praised by DeSantis as an "ally" and someone who "will help us deliver more wins for the people of Florida—and then also that is capable of serving and leading as governor, if that need were ever to arise." Collins has served the 14th since 2022, notes Fox13.

  • From Collins: "The goal is to help (DeSantis) finish the mission and keep Florida strong," he said, adding, "you don't flinch when the next mission comes up. You just say, 'Yes, sir. Let's go.'"
  • The seat: The lieutenant governor's job has been open since February, and is largely considered ceremonial.
  • A potential proxy war: Collins' appointment puts him in a strong position to mount his own bid for governor, which puts him at odds with President Trump, who has already endorsed US Rep. Byron Reynolds. DeSantis is apparently open to such a fight, repeatedly going after Reynolds and even pitching his wife, Casey DeSantis, as his successor.

Read These Next
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X