DeSantis Taps a Potential Successor

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis can't run for reelection in the 2026 race, but on Tuesday he gave a broad hint at who he might like to see take his place in the governor's mansion. The term-limited DeSantis appointed GOP state Sen. Jay Collins as the state's next lieutenant governor, in what the AP calls a "closely watched appointment." A look:

About Collins: The senator from the state's 14th District is a former Green Beret who lost a leg in the Special Forces, continued to serve another five years, and holds a Purple Heart. He's also a nonprofit exec, praised by DeSantis as an "ally" and someone who "will help us deliver more wins for the people of Florida—and then also that is capable of serving and leading as governor, if that need were ever to arise." Collins has served the 14th since 2022, notes Fox13.