Harry and Meghan's New Netflix Deal Comes With a Catch

Recent reports suggested Netflix would cut ties with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at the conclusion of their five-year content deal next month, but the couple have managed to "swerve a major bad PR day," Newsweek reports. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced Monday that they've reached a multiyear "first look deal" with the streaming giant, meaning Netflix will have the first opportunity to purchase content from the couple. If Netflix passes, the couple could pitch their ideas to networks. "We're proud to extend our partnership with Netflix," Markle said in a statement, promising "thoughtful content across genres that resonates globally." She also said the deal would "expand our work together to include the As ever brand ."

Markle teased new content, including a documentary about an orphanage in Uganda and a holiday special of her lifestyle series With Love, Meghan. A second season has already been announced, though with no release date given, per Town & Country. The holiday special, due out in December, will see "friends and family deck the halls, create holiday feasts, craft heartfelt gifts, and share lots of laughs—with simple how-tos to follow at home," according to a press release. The Sussexes are also planning an adaptation of Carley Fortune's romance novel Meet Me at the Lake, per Newsweek. Netflix's chief content officer, Bela Bajaria, said "the response to their work speaks for itself," pointing to the success of Harry & Meghan and Markle's As ever brand, prominently featured in With Love, Meghan.