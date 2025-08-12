Boxes Labeled 'Plastic Animal Toys' Were Worth $1.4M

A New York resident has admitted he tried to smuggle protected turtles worth more than $1 million from the United States to Hong Kong by shipping them in boxes labeled "plastic animal toys," reports the AP. Wei Qiang Lin, a Chinese national who lives in Brooklyn, pleaded guilty Monday in New York federal court to attempting to export more than 220 parcels containing around 850 eastern box turtles and three-toed box turtles, according to the US Justice Department. The turtles, with an estimated market value of $1.4 million, were intercepted by law enforcement at a border inspection, prosecutors said. Officers saw them bound and taped inside knotted socks within the shipping boxes.