Among Target Shooting Victims: Girl, 4, and Her Grandpa

A random shooting outside a Target store in Texas began when a gunman killed an employee collecting shopping carts then a man and his 4-year-old granddaughter, sparking a chaotic hour of stolen cars and crashes that ended with him arrested naked holding a Bible, police said Tuesday. Ethan Nieneker, 32, is charged with two counts of capital murder and one count of murder over Monday's shooting in Austin, the AP reports. After shooting the Target employee, Nieneker shot the grandfather as he sat in the driver's seat of his sport utility vehicle, then fatally shot the little girl in the back seat before stealing the vehicle and driving away fast, police said.

"It was a completely random choosing of the victims," Sgt. Nathan Sexton said. Police said the Target employee, Hector Leopoldo Martinez Machuca, 24, was taken to a hospital where he died. Adam Chow, 65, and his granddaughter were pronounced dead at the scene while Chow's wife sustained minor injuries. The name of the child was not released. Over the next hour, Nieneker tried to steal a water truck at a construction site, caused multiple vehicle crashes, wrecked Chow's vehicle, and then stole a Volkswagen he'd crashed into, police said. He also tried to break into a Waymo self-driving vehicle, threw a brick through the home of an acquaintance, and walked naked through a backyard.

Officers found Nieneker walking naked on a street after he ditched his clothes in a portable toilet, police said. He was holding a Bible and was subdued with a Taser when he would not comply with demands. "He said that he was Jesus," Sexton said. Court records for Nieneker show a series of past arrests for domestic violence and assault. The police chief said that although Nieneker had a history of mental health issues, she was unaware of any specific diagnosis. Sexton said the firearm Nieneker used in the attacks was acquired through family.