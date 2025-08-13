Ashley Biden Is Getting a Divorce

Former first daughter Ashley Biden is headed for Splitsville. Biden, daughter of Joe and Jill Biden, filed for divorce from Dr. Howard Krein Monday, USA Today reports. The two were married in 2012 after having been introduced by Beau Biden, Ashley's late brother, in 2010. (Beau Biden died of brain cancer in 2015.) Ashley Biden, 44, and Krein, 58, live in Philadelphia, and a rep for Biden confirmed the divorce news to the Philadelphia Inquirer . Krein is an otolaryngologist (or ear, nose, and throat doctor) and plastic surgeon; Biden is a social worker and activist.

Biden has apparently been making not-so-subtle references to her new life circumstances on social media: On Monday, she posted an Instagram story featuring herself giving a thumbs-up as she walked through a park while Beyonce's "Freedom" played, and in another Instagram post, Lauryn Hill's "Freedom Time" played on a post including the quote, "New life, new beginnings means new boundaries. New ways of being that won't look or sound like they did before." Biden, who largely stays out of the public eye, referenced her wedding when she introduced her dad at the Democratic National Convention in 2025. "At the time, my dad was vice president, but he was also that dad who literally set up the entire reception" in her parents' backyard, she said.