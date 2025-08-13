Cuomo Lights Into Mamdani Over His Apartment

Andrew Cuomo is showing no signs of backing down from New York City's mayoral race, pledging to run as an independent after progressive candidate Zohran Mamdani clinched the Democratic nomination. The ex-governor's latest tactic? Going after Mamdani for living in a rent-stabilized apartment in Queens for just $2,300 a month, despite his $142,000 annual salary as a state assemblyman—an especially sticky subject considering the high cost of housing in the city, reports the New York Times.

Origin: The back-and-forth began on Friday, when Cuomo tweeted that "somewhere last night in New York City, a single mother and her children slept at a homeless shelter because you, assemblyman @ZohranKMamdani are occupying her rent controlled apartment." Cuomo went on to allege that Mamdani is "rich," as is his wife, and that they should "move out immediately" from their apartment so someone more in need can have it.