Track Star Has a Mea Culpa for Her Beau

Sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson has addressed her recent domestic violence arrest and apologized to boyfriend Christian Coleman, per the AP . Richardson posted a video on her Instagram account on Monday night in which she said she put herself in a "compromised situation." She issued a written apology to Coleman on Tuesday morning. "I love him & to him I can't apologize enough," the reigning 100-meter world champion wrote in all capital letters on Instagram, adding that her apology "should be just as loud" as her "actions." "To Christian I love you & I am so sorry," she wrote.

Richardson was arrested July 27 on a fourth-degree domestic violence offense for allegedly assaulting Coleman, the 2019 world 100-meter champion, at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport. She was booked into South Correctional Entity in Des Moines, Washington, for more than 18 hours, just days before she ran the 100 meters at the US championships in Eugene, Oregon. In the video, Richardson said she's practicing "self-reflection" and refuses "to run away but face everything that comes to me head-on."

According to the police report, Richardson yanked on Coleman's backpack, stepped in his way, shoved him into a wall, and threw what appeared to be headphones at him. Coleman reportedly declined to participate in the investigation and didn't consider himself a victim. Richardson wrote that Coleman "came into my life & gave me more than a relationship but a greater understanding of unconditional love from what I've experienced in my past."