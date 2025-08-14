UK Minister Faces Fine Over Fishing Trip With JD Vance

Britain's foreign minister is facing a fine after a fishing trip with the vice president of the United States. But no, it's not because David Lammy dared to fish with JD Vance at all, it's because he allegedly did so without a rod license, CNN reports. Lammy referred himself to the UK's environment watchdog over the offense, which took place at Lammy's English countryside retreat, where Lammy hosted Vance. The minister could be hit with a $3,400 fine. Vance remained in the UK for a family vacation after first traveling there for diplomatic engagements, and joked in a press conference held with Lammy after the fishing trip, "Unfortunately, the one strain on the special relationship is that all of my kids caught fish, but the foreign secretary did not." The fish were reportedly returned to the property's private lake, the Guardian reports.
"The foreign secretary has written to the Environment Agency over an administrative oversight that meant the appropriate licenses had not been acquired for fishing on a private lake as part of a diplomatic engagement at Chevening House last week," a Foreign Office spokesperson says of Lammy's referral. "As soon as the foreign secretary was made aware of the administrative error, he successfully purchased the relevant rod fishing licenses. He also wrote to the Environment Agency notifying them of the error, demonstrating how it would be rectified, and thanking them for their work protecting Britain's fisheries." (Vance was also recently involved in a boating controversy.)