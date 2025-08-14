UK Minister Faces Fine Over Fishing Trip With JD Vance

Britain's foreign minister is facing a fine after a fishing trip with the vice president of the United States. But no, it's not because David Lammy dared to fish with JD Vance at all, it's because he allegedly did so without a rod license, CNN reports. Lammy referred himself to the UK's environment watchdog over the offense, which took place at Lammy's English countryside retreat, where Lammy hosted Vance. The minister could be hit with a $3,400 fine. Vance remained in the UK for a family vacation after first traveling there for diplomatic engagements, and joked in a press conference held with Lammy after the fishing trip, "Unfortunately, the one strain on the special relationship is that all of my kids caught fish, but the foreign secretary did not." The fish were reportedly returned to the property's private lake, the Guardian reports.