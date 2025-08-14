Wildfires Descend on Major Greek City

As wildfires driven by scorching winds and relentless heat creep toward the heart of Patras, Greece's third-largest city, a wave of evacuations and devastation sweeps across southern Europe, highlighting the mounting toll of an unforgiving heatwave, the BBC reports. Fanned by high winds and temperatures nearing 100 degrees Fahrenheit, flames have reached city outskirts, prompting urgent evacuations—including a children's hospital—and sending thick smoke across the skyline. Nearly 10,000 hectares in the Achaia region have burned in just two days, leaving villages empty, homes razed, and hundreds of vehicles—more than 500 at a single customs yard—reduced to charred shells.

Patras' usually busy streets were quiet Wednesday, with only a few onlookers watching the fire descend from surrounding mountains. Local hospitals are treating residents for breathing issues caused by the smoke, while nearby towns and villages face new evacuation orders. More than 4,800 firefighters are battling more than 20 blazes in Greece, with support from EU water bombers requested. Coast Guards have rescued dozens from beaches on the islands of Zante and Chios. "It looks like doomsday. May God help us and help the people here," says one person who came from Athens to help.

Elsewhere, the heatwave stretches from Portugal to the Balkans, with other wildfires burning across the region. Spain on Wednesday endured its tenth straight day of extreme temperatures—a volunteer firefighter and a civilian were killed as fires swept the country, which saw highs of 113 degrees. The state weather office has put nearly the entire country on high fire alert, warning the heat could last through Monday. Portugal and Albania are dealing with multiple wildfires, and Italy has just contained a blaze on Mount Vesuvius amid record heat. Britain, too, is in its fourth heatwave of the summer. Wildfires have destroyed almost 440,000 hectares in Europe this season, double the average amount, Reuters reports. (Canada is experiencing its second-worst wildfire season on record.)