Rabid Fox Bites 2 in Same Morning in North Carolina

A fox tested positive for rabies after attacking two people in Aberdeen, North Carolina, in separate incidents just 30 minutes apart, authorities said this week. Both encounters occurred the morning of August 11, with the first bite reported on Midway Road around 8:05am and the second on Sycamore Street about half an hour later, USA Today reports. According to the Moore County Sheriff's Office, the victims live nearby but did not know each other.

Animal control deputies responded and shot and killed the fox, which was later confirmed to have rabies at a state lab, My Fox 8 reports. Both individuals received medical care and are expected to recover, Sheriff Ronnie Fields said in a statement. One of them recalls going outside to check on what she thought was an injured cat, only to be attacked by the fox.

Local authorities are urging residents to keep their distance from wildlife, especially animals acting strangely or aggressively. "Leave it alone" and "stay on guard," WildlifeHelp.org advises, warning that there could be other infected animals in the area. Residents are encouraged to contact animal control if they spot wildlife behaving oddly.

The sheriff's office is asking anyone who sees suspicious animal behavior in Aberdeen to call Moore County Animal Services at 910-947-2858. The public is reminded not to approach wild animals, particularly if they appear aggressive or disoriented, as rabies remains a threat in the region.