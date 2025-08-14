Conquistador's Stolen 500-Year-Old Receipt Returns to Mexico

A 500-year-old document bearing the signature of Spanish conquistador Hernan Cortes has made its way back to Mexico after decades missing, according to the FBI. The manuscript, dated February 20, 1527, offers a rare look at the financial workings of New Spain's early government, detailing gold payments for administrative expenses, per NBC News . The FBI's Art Crime Team located the artifact, noting its journey through various owners has made any criminal prosecution unlikely. Special Agent Jessica Dittmer described the manuscript as a "protected cultural property," emphasizing its significance to Mexico's understanding of its colonial past.

The document, dated eight years after Cortes' arrival in modern-day Mexico, was likely taken from Mexican archives sometime between 1985 and 1993, based in part on a system of wax seals used by archivists. Cortes, who was serving as governor of New Spain at the time, is notorious for leading Spanish expansion into the Americas, including the conquest of the Aztec Empire and the transformation of Tenochtitlan into Mexico City. The year the document was signed also saw the establishment of New Spain's High Court and other key institutions that shaped Mexican governance until the 19th century.

This is the second time the FBI has returned a Cortes-signed document to Mexico; a similar repatriation of a letter authorizing the purchase of sugar, initially put up for auction in Massachusetts, occurred in 2023. Despite the recent progress, several pages from the same archival collection remain unaccounted for, and the FBI is urging anyone with information to come forward.