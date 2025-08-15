Freak Accident Kills Driver on California Freeway

A freak accident on a California freeway has claimed the life of a 57-year-old woman. Ingrid Zapata of Moreno Valley was killed on the 60 Freeway when a rear tire detached from a pickup truck, crossed the center divider, and smashed into her windshield, reports KTLA . The incident happened about 2:30am Friday, after Zapata had dropped off friends at Los Angeles International Airport and was headed to her job as a school bus driver, per NBC Los Angeles .

"It sounds like something from a movie," says her daughter, Kimberly Paiz. "How is it that it's her car and the tire hit her side? It doesn't make sense and it will never make sense to me." No charges have been filed, though police are investigating whether the driver of the pickup—who was not injured—might have been negligent. The truck was an older one, a 1995 GMC pickup.