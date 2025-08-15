30 Years Ago, Jackie Bezos Made a Wise Investment

Jackie Bezos, the mother of Jeff Bezos who helped launch Amazon with a family investment, has died at age 78 in Miami, reports People. She had been diagnosed with Lewy body dementia, a progressive neurological disorder, in 2020, according to a statement from the Bezos Family Foundation.

The elder Bezos played a notable role in Amazon's earliest days, investing more than $245,000 alongside her husband in 1995, just a year after her son launched the company as an online bookseller, per the New York Times. She even became a part of Amazon's marketing, as Jeff Bezos used her online wish list at a 2000 expo to highlight the then-novel concept of internet shopping.