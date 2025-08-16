Docs Urge Cutting Out Booze, Quicker Hypertension Care

New blood pressure guidelines are encouraging health care providers to begin treatment sooner and to advise patients to avoid alcohol. The updated recommendations from the American Heart Association and the American College of Cardiology reflect recent research suggesting that earlier intervention may help prevent more serious cardiovascular issues down the line, reports CNN.

Traditionally, doctors waited until patients' blood pressure readings reached higher thresholds before starting medication. The new guidance lowers these thresholds, meaning more people could be prescribed treatment earlier in the course of managing hypertension. This shift is partly based on evidence that high blood pressure can contribute to heart attacks, strokes, and other complications if left unaddressed. Pregnancies can also be adversely affected.