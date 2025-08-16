General Hospital Has Lost Its Most Famous Spy

Tristan Rogers, the Emmy-winning actor who played legacy character Robert Scorpio on ABC's General Hospital, died Friday, less than one month after he made a special appearance on the soap opera, reports the AP. He was 79. His longtime manager tells ABC7 that Rogers died after a battle with lung cancer, although he'd never been a smoker.

Born in Melbourne, Australia, Rogers' first foray into performing was in his early 20s, when he played drums in a rock band with a group of friends. They weren't successful, so Rogers turned to commercial work and modeling to earn some money. When the band dissolved, Rogers decided to give acting a try. After various roles in Australia, he also worked as a DJ and eventually moved to Los Angeles to try to break into Hollywood. He said casting directors were initially turned off by his accent, but he eventually landed a two-day role on General Hospital in 1980.