Children's Health Report May Disappoint Kennedy

Despite Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s vocal opposition to pesticides, a leaked draft of Trump administration plans suggests industry interests may prevail—leaving the use of pesticides in food production largely untouched. According to documents reviewed by Politico , an upcoming Make America Healthy Again Commission report on children's health outcomes avoids urging new restrictions on common pesticides or practices for food production, including ultra-processed foods. That approach would satisfy food and agriculture industry groups while highlighting tension over the issues between Kennedy and the White House. President Trump does not have to adopt the recommendations.

Instead, the report recommends incremental steps such as conducting more research into food additives and chemical exposures, changing the FDA's regulatory pathways, and investigating vaccine safety. The draft supports current federal pesticide review guidelines and suggests using new technology to reduce, but not ban, pesticide use. Farm groups, which were wary of new regulations, appear satisfied with what they see as a pragmatic approach. Kennedy has made a priority of altering Americans' diet by pressuring those industries to make major changes, per the New York Times. The draft emphasizes voluntary changes from food companies—such as switching to natural dyes, updating dietary guidelines, and improving food quality for children and veterans—rather than imposing new regulations.

Although the report proposes a crackdown on marketing ultra-processed foods to children, the wording is restrained in criticizing such products, per Politico. The draft is more aligned with Kennedy's views on vaccines, calling for a new framework on determining a childhood inoculation schedule. One Kennedy ally responded to it by saying, "There are way too many industry influences on certain things." When President Trump formed the commission, he said, "Unlike other administrations, we will not be silenced or intimidated by the corporate lobbyists or special interests." He added that, "In some cases, it won't be nice, or it won't be pretty, but we have to do it."