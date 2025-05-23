Make America Healthy Again Releases Its First Report

During his election night party, President Trump promised to let Robert F. Kennedy Jr. do whatever he wants to "make America healthy again." With Kennedy as America's top health official, that process is now well underway. The Make America Healthy Again Commission that Trump established after taking office released its first report on Thursday and Kennedy, the commission's chair, described it as a "diagnosis" of what the report calls America's "chronic childhood disease crisis," USA Today reports. He said the commission will now work on policy recommendations for the White House. "The prescription comes in 100 days," he said. At a White House event, Kennedy said the report was a "call to action for common sense," adding that America has "relied too much on conflicted research, ignored common sense, or what some would call 'mother's intuition.'"

The 69-page report was split into four sections dealing with ultra-processed food, chemicals in the environment, children's screen time, and the "over-medicalization of our kids." Health experts praised the report's focus on the importance of whole foods, the Washington Post reports. But the widely anticipated hard line against pesticides was watered down after pushback from farm groups and chemical companies, the Post reports. The report did, however, say an updated assessment on the herbicides glyphosate and atrazine will be released next year, USA Today reports.

The "overmedicalization" warned of possible long-term risks of psychiatric and weight-loss drugs. It also criticized the growth of the childhood vaccine schedule and said parents are worried about the "appropriate use of vaccines and their possible role in the growing childhood chronic disease crisis."