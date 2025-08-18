Witness Heard Kohberger Say Victim's Name

One of the two women to emerge alive from the Idaho house where four students were murdered heard killer Bryan Kohberger utter the name of one of his victims, a person to whom he had no known connection. Dylan Mortensen, who was drunk in the early hours of Nov. 13, 2022, when she reported hearing a disturbance and seeing a masked man walk by her first-floor bedroom, told authorities she heard the man say the name of her roommate, Kaylee Goncalves, according to newly unsealed documents, per People . Mortensen told police she thought she heard a crying Goncalves run down the stairs, then a male voice saying, "It's okay Kaylee, I'm here for you," or "It's okay, I'm going to help you."

Mortensen was under the impression that the male was in a bathroom with the woman who was crying. After learning more details about the case, Mortensen came to believe that the crying person she heard running down the stairs was likely another roommate, Xana Kernodle, who was also killed. But she remained convinced that she heard the male say Goncalves' name, according to law enforcement report. Prosecutor Bill Thompson previously told the Idaho Statesman that Kohberger likely saw Mortensen poke her head out her bedroom door after he'd fatally stabbed Goncalves, Kernodle, Ethan Chapin, and Madison Mogen, but by that point, he was probably "scared" and wondering if police were on their way. He and other investigators believe Goncalves might have been Kohberger's target.