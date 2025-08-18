Restaurant Bookings Nose-Dive After Trump's DC Takeover

DC restaurants are feeling the sting after President Trump's unprecedented move to federalize the city's police force. According to OpenTable data analyzed by WUSA9 , online reservations at District eateries plummeted more than 25% in the days following Trump's announcement. The dip began Aug. 11, when the president cited "rising crime" as his rationale, despite local and FBI stats showing violent crime at a 30-year low. Online restaurant bookings fell 16% that day compared to last year. By Wednesday, after National Guard troops began appearing on city streets, the drop hit 31%.

It's a dramatic reversal for a local dining scene that had enjoyed nearly a year of steady improvement, rebounding from pandemic-era lows. DC now stands out among America's 20 largest cities for declining August reservations, beaten only by Las Vegas, where Trump's immigration and trade policies have also shaken the hospitality industry. The downturn also comes at a particularly tough moment: Hundreds of restaurants are gearing up for the city's annual Summer Restaurant Week, which starts Monday and typically draws crowds with prix fixe brunch and lunch menus.

The administration has highlighted a recent surge in arrests—with FBI, DEA, ICE, and other federal agents patrolling the capital—and praised Trump's initial months in office for a 25% drop in violent crime. "Just last night, our federal and DC law enforcement partners made 68 arrests and seized 15 illegal firearms," US Attorney General Pam Bondi wrote Sunday on X, bragging of more than 300 arrests in the capital overall, per the Hill. Yet, as uniformed National Guard units from Ohio, West Virginia, and South Carolina stake out spots like Union Station, DC's restaurants are left facing more empty tables and more uncertainty.