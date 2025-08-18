With Baby Missing, Cops Question Mom's Kidnap Story

A California mother's claim that her baby was kidnapped outside a retail store has gripped a community, but police say her story doesn't add up, leaving investigators and the public with unanswered questions. The 7-month-boy was reported abducted outside a Big 5 store in Yucaipa just before 8pm Thursday, reports KABC . The infant's mother, Rebecca Haro, told police she was changing her son Emmanuel's diaper outside her car when an unknown man attacked her, rendering her unconscious. When she came to, her baby was gone. The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department interviewed the mother and father, Jake Haro. Police say Rebecca Haro declined to continue the interview after she was confronted with inconsistencies in her account, per USA Today .

The department has not ruled out foul play in the case and continues to search for the missing child. Investigators are using scent-tracking dogs to comb the area. KTLA reports authorities have also been searching and digging at the family's property, but it's unclear what, if anything, has been gained. In media appearances outside the store, where she appealed for information, Rebecca Haro appeared with a black eye, which she attributed to the alleged assault, though a report in Psychology Today notes self-inflicted injuries have been used in staged abduction cases. According to police, Emmanuel was last seen wearing a black Nike onesie. He's about 24 inches tall, has brown hair and eyes, and is cross-eyed.