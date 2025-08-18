Zelensky Delivers Letter From His Wife to First Lady

The name of first lady Melania Trump is again surfacing in regard to the Russia-Ukraine talks. When Vladimir Putin visited Alaska last week, the first lady wrote him a letter imploring the Russian leader to protect children and "serve humanity." When Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelensky met with Trump in the Oval Office on Monday, he gave Trump a letter from his wife, Olena Zelenska, to her American counterpart, reports the Washington Post .

"It's not for you, it's for her," said Zelensky to laughter as Trump accepted the letter, per the Independent. In it, the Ukrainian first lady thanked Melania Trump for writing to Putin on behalf of children, according to the Post. The friendly interactions between the two world leaders on Monday—at least in front of the cameras—"were a striking departure from the combative tone of their previous encounter in the Oval Office in February," notes the New York Times. Also helping the vibe: Zelensky's suit.