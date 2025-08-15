Politics | President Trump Hillary: I'll Nominate Trump for a Nobel if He Pulls This Off President has been clear that he wants to be considered for peace prize By John Johnson Posted Aug 15, 2025 10:41 AM CDT Copied President Trump waves as he boards Air Force One, Friday, Aug. 15, 2025, at Joint Base Andrews, Md. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson) With the Alaska summit upon us, President Trump is getting a rare bit of encouragement from one of his biggest political foes—Hillary Clinton. While on the Raging Moderates podcast of Fox News co-host Jessica Tarlov, Clinton said she would consider nominating Trump for a Nobel Peace Prize should he pull off a diplomatic feat between Russia and Ukraine, reports Mediaite. "Honestly, if he could bring about the end to this terrible war ... if he could end it without putting Ukraine in a position where it had to concede its territory to the aggressor ... could really stand up to Putin, something we haven't seen, but maybe this is the opportunity. ... If President Trump were the architect of that, I'd nominate him for a Nobel Peace Prize. Because my goal here is to not allow capitulation to Putin." That, of course, is a high bar. Putin has shown no sign that he's willing to give up the approximately 20% of Ukraine's territory his troops have seized in the war. Trump, meanwhile, has not been shy about promoting himself for the peace prize, notes NBC News. And the White House has been amplifying the message of late. Trump has "brokered, on average, about one peace deal or ceasefire per month during his six months in office," said White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt last month. "It's well past time that President Trump was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize." When Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store visited the White House in April, a reporter asked him about Trump's chances. Store made clear that his government plays no role in the selection process by Nobel officials in his nation, but Trump chimed in, "I like that question," notes NBC. Meanwhile, a newspaper in Norway is reporting that when Trump phoned the nation's finance minister to discuss tariffs last month, he also spoke about wanting to receive the prize, per Reuters. And maybe not in that order. "He wanted the Nobel Prize—and to discuss tariffs," says the report in Dagens Naeringsliv. Read These Next Hunter Biden shrugs off threat from Melania Trump. Hiker made the mistake of grabbing a rattlesnake. Bereaved dad: 'It's not the way I imagined my vacation.' Expert reveals what was on Bryan Kohberger's phone. Report an error