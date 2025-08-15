Hillary: I'll Nominate Trump for a Nobel if He Pulls This Off

With the Alaska summit upon us, President Trump is getting a rare bit of encouragement from one of his biggest political foes—Hillary Clinton. While on the Raging Moderates podcast of Fox News co-host Jessica Tarlov, Clinton said she would consider nominating Trump for a Nobel Peace Prize should he pull off a diplomatic feat between Russia and Ukraine, reports Mediaite.

"Honestly, if he could bring about the end to this terrible war ... if he could end it without putting Ukraine in a position where it had to concede its territory to the aggressor ... could really stand up to Putin, something we haven't seen, but maybe this is the opportunity. ... If President Trump were the architect of that, I'd nominate him for a Nobel Peace Prize. Because my goal here is to not allow capitulation to Putin."