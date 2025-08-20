Dad's Attempt to Stop Kids From Saying 'Mom' Goes Viral

Any parent, or even casual Family Guy viewer , can describe to you the sometimes mind-numbing feeling of your young child or children calling out your name on repeat. One Pennsylvania dad staged an "intervention" on behalf of his wife after their three kids simply wouldn't stop calling her as they tried to pack for a 10-day family trip, reports Today . "Mom! Do you have my iPad charger? Mom! Did you pack snacks? Mom! I need a bowl! Mom! Where's my other shoe?" is how Doreen Korba described the recent morning that prompted her spouse to step in.

"Mind you, it was pretty early," Korba says, adding that she looked desperately over at her husband, Mike, spurring him to call their two daughters, 8-year-old Josie and 6-year-old Quinn, into the living room for a family meeting, which he recorded—and which Doreen posted on Instagram—so he could also show their 13-year-old son, Michael, who was helping to pack the car. "I know you guys love your mother, I love her, too," Mike told his girls as they stared at him from the sofa. "But, like, every day, like—even just this morning—inside of, like, an hour of being up, every minute, 'Mom, Mom, Mom, Mom, Mom, Mom, Mom'—too many 'Moms.'"

He gently advised the kids to "slow down a little bit" on the momming, and to begin doing more things on their own. "The Hubby stepping in to save what's left of my sanity," Doreen joked in the Instagram caption. Other parents, meanwhile, are hailing Mike as a hero of sorts. "My son is ready for whenever you have the next meeting. Please & thank you, mgmt!" one person joked. Another wryly observed: "The kids just waiting for him to be done so they can call for mom again."