More Than 2.8M Americans ID as Trans

More than 2.8 million Americans, including an estimated 724,000 youth, identify as transgender, according to the largest analysis of its kind to date—which authors warn could be the last of its kind as the Trump administration removes references to trans people across federal agencies and fails to account for them in health reports and other surveys. UCLA's Williams Institute relied on 2021-23 data from CDC surveys and state health records to estimate the population of transgender people nationally and in each state, finding 25% of the total are between the ages of 13 and 17. This serves to counter President Trump's "aggressive efforts to deny the existence of trans minors," per the Guardian .

About 1% of the US population over the age of 13 identifies as trans. While 0.8% of US adults identify as trans, 3.3% of youth ages 13 to 17 do. That's nearly on par with the rate of redheadness in the US. Trans populations are largely consistent across regions, though the highest rate for adults in any state was 1.2% in Minnesota, while Hawaii had the highest rate of trans youth at 3.6%. The findings reveal "a substantial population that has unique concerns and barriers to getting their needs met, and lawmakers need to keep that in mind," says report co-author Dr. Jody Herman, per the Guardian. Another Williams Institute survey, published in May, found 76% of US trans adults are concerned about LGBTQ+ rights and almost half have relocated or considered relocating to cities more affirming of trans individuals.