Noem Says Border Wall Will Be Painted Black

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said Tuesday that the entire border wall along the southern border with Mexico is going to be painted black to make it hotter and deter illegal immigration—and she credited President Trump with the idea.

Noem spoke during a visit to a portion of the wall in New Mexico, where she also picked up a roller brush to help out with the painting, the AP reports. She touted the height of the wall, as well as the depth, as ways to deter people seeking to go over or under it. And then Noem said Homeland Security was going to be trying black paint to make the metal hotter.