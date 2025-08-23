Menendez Brothers' Fight for Freedom Isn't Over Yet

Erik and Lyle Menendez came closer to freedom this week than they have at any time since they were sentenced in 1996 for killing their parents. But they were sent back to their cells after being denied parole by a California board. Their battle to be released from decades of imprisonment for shooting Jose and Kitty Menendez isn't necessarily over, however, USA Today reports. The next parole hearing could be held as soon as early 2027, per the Washington Post. Until then, here are possibilities:
- The courts: Along with their efforts for a new trial, the brothers' lawyers have filed a petition challenging their incarceration based on reported new evidence of sexual abuse by the brothers' father, per the BBC. Los Angeles District Attorney Nathan Hochman opposes granting the petition.
- The governor: California Gov. Gavin Newsom could grant clemency, though a former federal prosecutor said the parole board's decision seems to make that less likely. "I can't see him sticking his neck out and pardoning the Menendez brothers or commuting their sentences over the parole board's denial," Neama Rahmani said. Newsom had ordered a risk assessment by the board before in response to a clemency request, per the AP.
The brothers' family members who support their release said they're not discouraged. "This is not the end of the road," the statement said. Parole Commissioner Julie Garland gave Lyle Menendez a similar message, saying the board's denial is "not the end," per CNN. "Don't ever not have hope," Garland told him.