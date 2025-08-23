Menendez Brothers' Fight for Freedom Isn't Over Yet

Erik and Lyle Menendez came closer to freedom this week than they have at any time since they were sentenced in 1996 for killing their parents. But they were sent back to their cells after being denied parole by a California board. Their battle to be released from decades of imprisonment for shooting Jose and Kitty Menendez isn't necessarily over, however, USA Today reports. The next parole hearing could be held as soon as early 2027, per the Washington Post. Until then, here are possibilities: