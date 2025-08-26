Wife of Man Who Died After Wrongful Arrest: 'I Will Never Forgive'

An unusual graveside visit went down this week in Japan, after a businessman there who was wrongfully arrested died after his illegal detention. CBS News notes that Shizuo Aishima, a former consultant for the Ohkawara Kakohki machinery company, was one of three execs unlawfully detained and indicted in March 2020 before their trials on charges of illegal exports that were eventually dropped.

The charges: Aishima and the other businessmen were tied to Ohkawara Kakohki's reportedly illegal exports of spray dryers that can turn liquid into powder and be used in the military, per the BBC. Ohkawara Kakohki insisted that restrictions on such exports didn't apply to their business.