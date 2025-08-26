Library of Congress Unveils Rare Draft of 'Over the Rainbow' Lyrics

The Library of Congress has added a rare trove of Wizard of Oz memorabilia to its collection, highlighted by the only known draft of lyrics for "Over the Rainbow." This pencil-written sketch by lyricist EY "Yip" Harburg shows the song's now-iconic line originally envisioned as "Someday I'll wish upon a star + wake + find the darkness far behind me," per NPR . The line was later changed to "Someday I'll wish upon a star and wake up where the clouds are far behind me."

The archive includes 35 manuscripts from composer Harold Arlen and Harburg, including early drafts for several of the film's songs, and letters from producer/co-director Mervyn LeRoy. Rita Arlen, Harold Arlen's sister-in-law, donated the artifacts, which join other significant items such as Arlen's 1939 Academy Award for best original song—a prize won for "Over the Rainbow," famously performed by Judy Garland.

"Over the Rainbow" has a storied legacy, topping charts like RIAA and the National Endowment for the Arts' "Songs of the Century" list, as well as earning the title of "greatest movie song of all time" from the American Film Institute. Covered by artists such as Ariana Grande and Israel Kamakawiwo'ole, the song nearly didn't make it into the film, requiring repeated advocacy from its creators during production, according to Nicholas Brown-Caceres of the Library of Congress' Music Division.

"This gift not only honors Arlen and Harburg's imaginative genius but also preserves the legacy of the music that has captured the hearts of generations," Brown-Caceres says in a release, per Playbill. The Wizard of Oz itself joined the National Film Registry in 1989, and the newly acquired materials, including artifacts from the Wicked spinoff, will be available for public viewing at the Library of Congress from Oct. 23 through Jan. 7. Visitors over the age of 16 can access the collection with a library card.